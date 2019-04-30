4 people at large following cell phone store theft

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Up to four people remain at large after an armed robbery last Friday in Indianapolis.

Security cameras recorded two men entering and robbing a T-Mobile store at gunpoint on 86th Street. The robbery occurred at 10:58 a.m. on April 26, 2019, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The two robbers were wearing black hoodies and white masks, with one of them carrying a semi-automatic handgun and a camouflage backpack. After forcing one employee to the floor and another employee to open the merchandise gate in the back of the store, the two men left out the back door, taking approximately 20 cell phones. The stolen items included iPhones and Apple Watches, police said.

The robbers then entered a silver Chevy Malibu with black and chrome five-spoke rims, went northbound on Michigan Road and headed eastbound on I-465. The vehicle contained four people, including the robbers, the driver and a rear passenger. The vehicle also appears to have noticeable damage on the driver side rear wheel well.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Crime Stoppers at crimetips.org or 317-262-TIPS (8477).