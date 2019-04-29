× Wet pattern settles in to Central Indiana

A rain jacket and umbrella are needed today with rain chances scattered all throughout the day. Highs will climb to 68 degrees on Monday which is right where we’d consider to be “normal” this time of the year.

A front is going to hang out right over Indiana Monday and Tuesday which means scattered showers on and off. There won’t be many downpours at the beginning but it’ll be a kind of pesky day where you can’t quite escape those rain chances. Rain will be isolated in the morning with more scattered rain by lunchtime. With rain on and off for the next few days, we could pick up another one and a half inches of rain. Especially where the rain is expected most north and west of the city, rain totals will be highest. We’ve already had a very wet start to spring. At this point in the year, we normally have reached about twelve inches of rain but we’re far above normal and have been since the beginning of February. A lot of rain chances this week. A few showers are expected Monday-Thursday until we get a little bit of a break on Friday.