Start the summer concert season off with $20 all-in tickets

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You can get all-in concert tickets to dozens of local concerts for $20 as part of Live Nation’s fifth annual National Concert Week.

The promotion starts Wednesday, May 1, and runs through Tuesday, May 7. Fans will get the chance to buy tickets for several shows to celebrate the summer concert season for $20. Fans will find everything from country to hip-hop, metal, rock, pop and more.

There is a 24-hour exclusive T-Mobile presale through T-Mobile Tuesdays on Tuesday, April 30 at 5 a.m. through Wednesday, May 1 at 4:59 a.m. Sales to the general public will start Wednesday, May 1.

Here’s a look at some of the Indiana concerts:

Allen County War Mem. Coliseum

10/7/19 Disturbed Allen County War Mem. Coliseum (Fort Wayne)

8/11/19 Rob Zombie / Marilyn Manson Allen County War Mem. Coliseum (Fort Wayne)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

6/19/19 Josh Groban Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)

5/5/19 New Kids On The Block Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)

11/7/19 The Chainsmokers Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)

Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

6/5/19 Aly & AJ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis)

8/10/19 Ben Folds Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis)

7/31/19 Blues Traveler / moe. Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis)

8/9/19 Flatbush Zombies / Joey BadA$$ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis)

8/6/19 Gary Clark Jr. Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis)

8/2/19 Jon Bellion Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis)

8/18/19 Jonny Lang/JJ Grey Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis)

8/16/19 Judah and the Lion Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis)

6/29/19 Kidz Bop Kids Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis)

7/30/19 O.A.R. (…of a revolution.) Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis)

8/21/19 Papa Roach Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis)

6/11/19 REO Speedwagon Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis)

6/4/19 Rob Thomas Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis)

5/23/19 Sammy Hagar Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis)

5/20/19 Shinedown Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis)

8/17/19 Skillet Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis)

7/24/19 Tedeschi Trucks Band Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis)

7/26/19 The Flaming Lips Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis)

6/26/19 The National Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis)

6/30/19 Third Eye Blind / Jimmy Eat World Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis)

8/24/19 Umphrey’s McGee Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis)

8/29/19 Weird Al Yankovic Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis)

6/21/19 Why Don’t We Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis)

6/16/19 Young the Giant Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis)

Ford Center

7/14/19 Rob Zombie / Marilyn MansonFord Center (Evansville)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum

10/19/19 AJR Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis)

Old National Centre

5/8/19 Dubloadz & Dion Timmer Deluxe @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis)

5/8/19 Extreme Midget Wrestling Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis)

5/9/19 TECH N9NE Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis)

5/10/19 Tom Morello Deluxe @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis)

5/15/19 Slushii Deluxe @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis)

5/16/19 Iration Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis)

5/22/19 Marianas Trench Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis)

5/30/19 Celeste Barber Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis)

5/31/19 Steve Earle and the Dukes Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis)

6/1/19 Christian Nodal Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis)

6/5/19 Gogol Bordello Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis)

6/7/19 EnParejaDos Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis)

6/11/19 David Gray Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis)

6/12/19 Catfish and the Bottlemen Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis)

6/25/19 Buckcherry Deluxe @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis)

6/28/19 Iyanla Vanzant Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis)

6/30/19 Parachute Deluxe @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis)

7/10/19 Carly Rae Jepsen Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis)

7/16/19 The Struts Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis)

7/20/19 Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis)

8/7/19 Kirk FranklinMurat Theatre @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis)

8/8/19 I Prevail Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis)

9/12/19 The Wild Feathers Deluxe @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis)

11/21/19 We Will Rock You – The Queen Musical Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis)

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center