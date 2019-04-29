Series of shootings damage at least 8 homes in less than 48 hours around Indy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Several Indianapolis homeowners are cleaning up after a series of shootings damaged homes around the Circle City.

Police reports show at least eight homes were damaged by gunfire over the weekend. Five of those homes were shot on Sunday.

Luckily, none of those eight victims were hurt, but they do hope the story serves as a message to the community.

"I'm in the house minding my own business and this is what happens," said Marla Williams.

On Saturday a bullet tore through Marla's door, leaving shards of glass on the porch.

"The shots were loud. It was crazy," said Williams.

Marla says she told her 16-year-old grandson to dive on the ground to avoid the gunfire. Now she has an expensive mess to clean up.

"I’ve got to spend 3 or 4 hundred dollars just to replace this door, not including all the holes I got in the daggum walls," said Williams.

Just a mile from Marla’s home on the northwest side, a separate shooting damaged the siding of another home.

A 63-year-old woman also just narrowly missed being hit by gunfire that broke through her bedroom wall near 16th and Tibbs.

On the far east side, near 38th and German Church, Anthony Parran awoke to the sound of gunfire on Sunday when a bullet came through his kitchen wall.

"I said, 'What the heck was that?'" said Parran.

The 71-year-old likely wasn’t targeted. but he says people need to realize how dangerous pulling the trigger can be.

"I think that people get the guns and don’t think about what they’re doing when they’re shooting," said Parran. "You have to think about those things. You have to think of the consequences of what can happen."

Police reports list the shootings under the general categories of vandalism and criminal recklessness, so officers don’t track the number of homes shot each year, but it is a daily problem.

That’s why Marla says parents need to talk to their kids about public safety.

"I don’t understand is where are the parents at?" said Williams. "Look at what these babies are doing. Where are you when these babies are shooting houses? We could have been shot on the inside of our own house."

So far no arrests have been made in the any of the shootings. Anyone with information on those cases can still contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.