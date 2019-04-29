New retirement home opens in Missouri for elderly homeless dogs

Posted 9:33 am, April 29, 2019, by

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – A very unique retirement home just opened in Missouri—it’s for older dogs who don’t get adopted from shelters.

Shep's Place Senior Dog Sanctuary opened a few weeks ago in a Kansas City suburb, WDAF-TV reports.

Founder Russell Clothier told WDAF-TV that he came up with the idea after he started volunteering at shelters and saw elderly dogs never finding a new home.

"Why are you still here?" Clothier said. "We need to get you out of here. You need to be spending your golden days in retirement."

Clothier bought a house and renovated it. He added special dog showers and kennels for around 20 dogs to be housed together. There is also a large yard for them to wander around.

The shelter says volunteers and donations are needed to assist with long-term operation. You can find more information about donating to the shelter here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.