Messy aisles causes Speedway Fire Dept. to close Dollar Tree

SPEEDWAY, Ind. -- Building and fire officials have closed a Dollar Tree due to unsafe conditions. Customers said the store aisles were filled with boxes and merchandise, and they always shopped in an unorganized store.

A warning about the closing was posted by the Speedway Fire Department on Wednesday, April 24.

A spokesperson with the fire department on Monday said fire and code enforcement conducted a walk-through with Dollar Tree management on Monday morning. Following the inspection, the store will remain closed.

"Good progress has been made and they will continue to work diligently towards meeting the standards for re-opening," the spokesperson said in a release. "Another walk-through has been tentatively scheduled for Wednesday morning."

A customer was shopping in the store a few days before it was closed. The photos showed stacks of boxes and merchandise scattered in aisles where it appeared it should have been placed on shelves.

"When people frequent a place and you have people in a building, we do need to be able to get out safe if something happens," said Dorris Gilbert, a Dollar Tree customer.

Gilbert said she'll continue to shop there because it's close to home but would like to see the store cleaned up.

Dozens of customers still stopped by the store Monday and tried to get in. Only workers were allowed inside to work on getting the store back to code.

Some said they were surprised the fire department finally took action.

"I'm surprised it took them so long, but I’m also surprised the store let it go that long," said Bryant Jennings.

A town spokesperson in Speedway said the fire department learned about the store conditions after a resident, who went through the town's Volunteers in Policing program, spotted complaints and photos on a neighborhood Facebook group.

"It was like a hoarder lived there," said Margie Presley. "It was terrible."

Presley said she's not sure if she'd return to the store to shop. She's concerned conditions will revert to how they were before the fire department shut the door down.