Man dies in fire while working on cars in Hancock County pole barn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – A man was killed in a pole barn fire in Hancock County this morning.

Fire crews were dispatched to the scene around 6 a.m. The barn was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The Buck Creek Fire Department chief tells us a man was renting the pole barn to work on cars, and that’s what he was doing this morning when several cars caught fire.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.