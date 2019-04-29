Indianapolis police respond to home where baby Amiah Robertson was last seen

Posted 4:06 pm, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 04:18PM, April 29, 2019

Indianapolis police respond to home on April 29, 2019, where baby Amiah Robertson was last seen

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities responded Monday to the home where missing 8-month-old Amiah Robertson was last seen.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department returned to the home in the 200 block of S. Holmes Ave. shortly before 2 p.m.

IMPD won’t say if there are new developments in the death of Amiah, but they say their activity Monday is a follow-up on an investigation.

IMPD began investigating Amiah’s disappearance on March 16 when family reported her missing. There haven’t been many updates since police declared the case a homicide on March 23.

Amiah Robertson

Investigators say Amiah was last seen alive with 20-year-old Robert Lyons at 1:15 p.m. on March 9. Robert told Amiah’s mother, Amber Robertson, that Amiah was with the babysitter, according to police. The babysitter reportedly denies that Amiah was with her.

Lyons is considered a suspect in Amiah’s disappearance, but detectives are not actively seeking him. Detectives are urging anyone with information on Lyons’ movements between March 9 and March 16, while he was driving a 1996 Maroon Isuzu Rodeo SUV in poor condition, in the area near Mickley Ave. and Rockville Rd. on March 9, between 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., to call 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317.262.TIPS (8477).

