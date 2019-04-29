Central Indiana will see more heavy rain this week

The active weather pattern that began last week for central Indiana will continue through most of this week. On the average April is our fourth wettest month. So far this month central Indiana has received 4-6″ of rain. The ground is saturated from recent rainfall and flooding has started. The ample rainfall is also adversely affecting activities related to the start of planting season.

The jet stream will push a  series of low pressure systems across the state and keep the frequent rains coming. Rain with scattered t-storms will develop overnight and rain will continue through Tuesday. The heaviest rain Twill fall over the northern third of the state.

Rain will be heavier and more widespread over central Indiana Wednesday through Thursday.

Rain totals ranging from one to three inches are likely during this stretch of wet weather. With that much rain in the forecast, widespread flooding is expected this week.

This has been a wet month so far.

Scattered showers will develop overnight.

Scattered showers are likely Tuesday.

Heavier rain will develop Wednesday morning.

Rain will continue Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy rain is likely Thursday.

1-3″ of rain is likely this week.

Dry weather will return Friday afternoon.

