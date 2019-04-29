Butler Blue III’s handler searching for kidney donor after years with Crohn’s disease

Posted 8:38 pm, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 08:42PM, April 29, 2019

Michael Kaltenmark, owner of Butler Blue III, is in need of a transplant

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The man at the other end of Butler Blue III’s leash needs a new kidney and he’s reaching out on social media to find it.

It a tweet sent out over the weekend, Michael Kaltenmark said he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease about 20 years ago. The medication he was prescribed has damaged his kidneys.

Over the past year, Kaltenmark’s kidney function has dropped, so now he needs a transplant or may need to go through dialysis. He’s reaching out to the community to find his match.

“Fortunately, a lot of people over the past 24-48 hours have come out of the woodwork, really jumping at the chance to give me a kidney, so I’m feeling really good about it,” said Kaltenmark. “I think we’ll find a great match, and life will go on as we know it.”

As of Monday night, Kaltenmark’s tweet has over 800 retweets and his Facebook post has more than 500 shares.

Kaltenmark says he’s overwhelmed with all the support he’s already received and thankful for everyone who has reached out.

“It speaks volumes about mankind,” said Kaltenmark.

All it takes is a blood test to start the process to see if you’re a match. Click here for more information on becoming a donor.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.