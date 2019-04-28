P.J. Thompson to return to Purdue as graduate assistant coach

Posted 9:22 pm, April 28, 2019, by

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 03: P.J. Thompson #11 of the Purdue Boilermakers reacts after making a three point shot in the second half during semifinals of the Big 10 Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – After one year playing professional basketball overseas, P.J. Thompson will return to the Purdue hoops program as a graduate assistant under Matt Painter.

In his career with the Gold & Black, Thompson played in 137 total games while starting 97 of them between 2014 and 2018. He averaged 5.9 points and 2.1 assists per game and is Purdue’s all-time leader with a 2.94 assist-turnover ratio.

Thompson’s one-year career playing for FOG Naestved in Denmark was quite impressive, as he led the squad in minutes played (30.7/game), three pointers (3.2/game), and assists (4.9/game). His 16.9 points were second-best on the team.

Thompson will join his former teammate Grady Eifert as graduate assistants under Matt Painter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.