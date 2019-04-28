Officials investigate human remains found in Hancock County

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — The McCordsville Police Department says they are investigating after human skeletal remains were found in a wooded area of Hancock County.

Police say a mushroom hunter found the remains around 12:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the 6000 block of County Road 900 North.

The remains were said to be in an area surrounded by farmland, roughly 60 yards from the road, near the edge of the woods.

Officials believe it may be some time before any kind of conclusion will be reached.

It is unclear at this time how long the remains have been there or whether they belonged to a male or female, according to police.

This is a developing story.

