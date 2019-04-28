Man shot on the near west side of Indianapolis

Posted 8:59 pm, April 28, 2019, by , Updated at 04:40AM, April 29, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city’s near west side.

Police responded to a call for a person shot in the 500 block of Traub Avenue just before 7 p.m. Officers found a man shot in the alley between Traub and Belmont Avenue. Authorities haven’t listed a medical condition, but they say the victim is stable.

Police have no suspect info at this time. IMPD asks anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

