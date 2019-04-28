× Man shot on the city’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city’s near west side that occurred this evening.

Police responded to a call for a person shot on the 500 block of Traub Avenue just before 7 p.m. Officers found an adult male shot in the alley between Traub and Belmont Avenue. Authorities haven’t listed a medical condition at this time, but they say the victim is stable.

Police have no suspect info at this time. IMPD asks anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.