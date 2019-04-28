Former US Sen., foreign policy expert Richard Lugar dies at 87

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: Senate Foreign Relations Committee ranking member U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar (R-IN) delivers an opening statement during a hearing about the recent popular uprisings in the Middle East and North Africa March 17, 2011 in Washington, DC. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs William Burns said that in light of the recent uhevals, the United States should do what it can to support the transition from authoritarian rule to democratic governance, support the emerging governments' economic reforms and continue to urge peace between Israel and the Palestinians. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Former longtime U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar of Indiana, a foreign policy expert who helped spur the dismantling and securing of thousands of nuclear weapons in the former Soviet states, has died. He was 87.

The Lugar Center issued a statement saying Lugar died early Sunday at the Inova Fairfax Heart and Vascular Institute in Virginia.

Lugar was a Rhodes Scholar who was first elected to the Senate in 1976, after eight years as Indianapolis mayor.

He was a generally loyal conservative but lost his bid for a seventh Senate term in the 2012 GOP primary after attacks over his reputation for cooperation with Democrats and friendliness with President Barack Obama.

Lugar gained little traction with a 1996 run for president, but he focused on the threat of terrorism years ahead of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Indy Chamber President and CEO Michael Huber released the following statement on Lugar’s passing.

“Servant leadership is the philosophy of putting others before yourself and leading by example. Richard Lugar was the embodiment of this philosophy, living not one, but multiple lives of service as a businessman, community leader, one of America’s greatest mayors, and as a transformational U.S. Senator who helped make our world a much safer place. Today, the Indy Chamber honors the life and legacy of Richard Lugar. May our region and our world seek to follow his example.”

