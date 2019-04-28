Police investigating after body found in Zionsville

Posted 8:35 am, April 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:57AM, April 28, 2019

Police tape off area as they investigate a body found near Quail Run Apartments in Zionsville.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A investigation is underway near Quail Run Apartments and the Zionsville Rail Trail after a body was found near a retention pond Sunday morning.

At this time, police said the cause of death is unknown and little details have been released.

A police perimeter has been set up as both Boone County Sheriff’s Department and the Zionsville Police Department continue to investigate.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

