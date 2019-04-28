Body found in Zionsville being investigated as a homicide

Posted 8:35 am, April 28, 2019, by , Updated at 11:53AM, April 28, 2019

Police are investigating a homicide after a body's found near Quail Run Apartments off the Rail Trail.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A 23-year-old man was found dead early Sunday morning in Zionsville in a small retention pond on the Rail Trail near the Quail Run Apartments.

At this time, police are not saying how the man was killed but stated they are treating his death as a homicide.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, at 6:07 a.m., the Boone County Communications Center received multiple 911 calls of shots fired near the area of the Rail Trail behind Zionsville Town Hall, near where the body was found. A search by officers was unfounded at the time, due to poor light, police said.

Approximately one hour later, police said a resident called 911 after spotting the man’s body in the retention pond.

Police said the shots fired call is most likely connected to the man’s death.

The Boone County Homicide Task Force is continuing to investigate the homicide and is working with the Zionsville Police Department.

Police acknowledged the death did create a safety concern since it occurred on such a popular trail.

“I would be very worried right now, you know, we just don’t have this solved. We don’t know exactly what happened, so absolutely you want to stay on your toes,” said Zionsville Police Chief Robert Knox.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact police.

The identify of the victim will be released upon notification of his next of kin.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

