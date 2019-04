INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — CBS4 is giving away four tickets to see the 10th-anniversary Rock of Ages show at Clowes Memorial Hall on Saturday, June 7.

This Tony-nominated Broadway show captures the iconic era of the 1980s, featuring music from Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister, Whitesnake and more.

The contest runs Monday, April 29 though Thursday, May 2. You may enter once per day during that time period.

A winner will be selected and notified on the morning of Friday, May 3.

Good luck!