Purdue quarterback David Blough agrees to free agent deal with Browns

Posted 10:00 pm, April 27, 2019, by

David Blough #11 of the Purdue Boilermakers passes against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second half of the game at Ross-Ade Stadium on October 15, 2016 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue quarterback David Blough didn’t hear his name called in the 2019 NFL Draft, but the former Boilermaker will have a chance to make it in the NFL. He has agreed to a deal to join the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent.

As a senior in 2018, Blough started 11 games, going 305-for-462 for 3,705 yards through the air while racking up 25 touchdowns opposed to 10 interceptions.

Several more Purdue players have agreed to free agent deals, including tight end Cole Herdman with the Ravens and safety Jacob Thieneman with the Giants,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.