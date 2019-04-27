× Police arrest Terre Haute man who allegedly tried pedaling away from officers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Indiana State Police say a Terre Hautre man was arrested for resisting law enforcement after continuing to ride a bicycle away from police despite an officer’s commands to stop.

At 9:20 p.m. on Friday, state police say they were called to the Academy Sports store in Terre Haute for a suspicious person.

When they arrived, police say they were met by a store employee who claimed a man was riding away on a bicycle he had just stolen from inside the store.

Police saw the man, later identified as 24-year-old Camron J. Banghart, of Terre Haute, quickly pedaling away from the store.

Banghart ignored the officer’s commands to stop, and continued riding the bike through several parking lots in the immediate area, according to ISP.

Banghart crossed US 41 on the bike before ditching it in a parking lot on the other side of the highway. Police say they found Banghart hiding under a vehicle in the parking lot, and he was arrested without further incident. Banghart was then taken to the Vigo County Jail

During the investigation, ISP says they discovered Banghart was wanted out of Clay County on an active warrant for a probation violation related to dangerous drugs.

Banghart is facing a Clay County probation violation and a misdemeanor charge for resisting law enforcement.