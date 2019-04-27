Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead

Indianapolis, IND–A person died in a motorcycle crash late Friday night. The accident happened on Indianapolis’s far east side.

Police received a call before midnight Friday saying a man driving a motorcycle crashed into a truck. It appears the truck was not moving and was parked near East 21st Street and North College Avenue. Detectives with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department are still conducting an investigation to determine how the accident happened but it appears that the truck did have it’s lights on at the time of the crash.

The name or gender of the victim has not been released yet as next of kin has not been notified.

