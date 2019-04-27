× IFD says near northeast side fire was intentionally set

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Fire Department says they are investigating a fire Saturday at a home on the city’s near northeast side.

In a Tweet, IFD says the fire at a home in the 3700 block of Hillside Avenue was intentionally set.

Thankfully, the fire department says there were no injuries, but five adults are displaced as a result of the fire.

The fire was said to have inflicted “significant damage” to the home.

