Colts use second 7th round pick on center Javon Patterson

Posted 6:23 pm, April 27, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 28: Offensive lineman Javon Patterson of Ole Miss speaks to the media during day one of interviews at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Colts drafted center Javon Patterson 246th overall after acquiring the pick in a trade with the Eagles.

In exchange for the 246th draft pick, the Colts sent fourth-year veteran defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway to Philadelphia.

Patterson started 42 games at Ole Miss, where he has experience at all three interior offensive line positions.

He adds depth to a Colts offensive line group that gave up the fewest sacks in the NFL in 2018.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.