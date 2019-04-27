Colts use 240th draft pick on offensive lineman Jackson Barton

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 16: Offensive lineman Jackson Barton #70 of the Utah Utes looks to block during the second half of an college football game against the San Jose State Spartans on September 16, 2017 at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Utah defeated San Jose 54-16. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Colts have selected Utah offensive tackle Jackson Barton with their 240th overall pick.

Barton has the size you want on the offensive line at 6’7″, 310 lbs and 34″ arms.

He’ll compete for a backup position as he continues to develop and refine his game.

