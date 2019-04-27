× Colts use 199th pick on DE Gerri Green

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Colts have used their sixth round pick, 199 overall, on Mississippi State defensive end Gerri Green.

Green registered 5.5 sacks in 2017 as an outside linebacker and 3.5 in 2018 after moving to defensive end.

He has solid size for an edge rusher at 6’4″, 252 lbs and 33″ arms. Green’s combine numbers were impressive, as the former Bulldog posted a 4.63 40 yard dash, 35″ vertical jump and 24 reps on the bench press.

The Colts have now used seven of their eight draft picks thus far on defensive players. Their final pick in the draft is 240th overall.