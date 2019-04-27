Colts selected another safety with Marvel Tell II at pick 144

Posted 2:17 pm, April 27, 2019, by , Updated at 02:18PM, April 27, 2019

PALO ALTO, CA - SEPTEMBER 08: Bryce Love #20 of the Stanford Cardinal rushing with the ball away from the pursuit of Marvell Tell III #7 of the USC Trojans in the first quarter of an NCAA football game at Stanford Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Colts have focused on safety during day three of the NFL Draft by choosing Marvell Tell III.

Tell III, who played his college ball at USC, heard his name called just 35 picks after the Colts chose Michigan State safety Khari Willis.

Tell III was named first-team All-Pac-12 in 2017 as a junior, and earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 as a senior in 2018.

The former Trojan put up elite measurables at the combine when he posted a 42″ vertical jump, 136″ broad jump, 6.63 three-cone and a 4.01 20 yard shuttle at 6’2″, 198 lbs.

Tell III’s athleticism gives him the potential to develop into a quality starter.

