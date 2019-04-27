× Colts’ draft: a pick-by-pick breakdown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A capsule look at the Indianapolis Colts’ 10-player haul from the NFL Draft:

ROUND 2 (34 overall, from NY Jets)

Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

About Ya-Sin: Spent three seasons at Presbyterian College before transferring to Temple for the 2018 season. Appeared in 12 games for Owls in ’18 and finished with 47 tackles and 12 passes defensed. Awarded a single-digit jersey at Temple given out to one of nine of the team’s toughest players.

ROUND 2 (49 overall, from Cleveland)

Ben Banogu, LB/DE, TCU

About Banogu: Transferred to TCU after two seasons at Louisiana-Monroe. Sat out 2016, then started 27 games at TCU. Compiled 106 tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and five forced fumbles.

ROUND 2 (59 overall)

Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State

About Campbell : Played in 48 games with 38 starts. Finished with 143 receptions, 1,768 yards and 15 touchdowns. Truly burst on the national scene as a senior with 90 catches, 1,063 yards and 12 TDs. Clocked the fastest time in the 40-yard dash among wideouts at the NFL Scouting Combine (4.31).

ROUND 3 (89 overall)

Bobby Okereke, LB, Stanford

About Okereke: Compiled 240 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and one interception during career. Was named team captain as a senior and contributed 96 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and five passes defensed.

ROUND 4 (129)

Khari Willis, S, Michigan State

About Willis: Started 30 of 46 games for Spartans and voted team captain in 2018. Finished with 196 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 4 interceptions and 20 passes defensed. As a senior, had 84 tackles, 2 interceptions and 10 passes defensed.

ROUND 4 (144 from Cleveland)

Marvell Tell III, CB, USC

About Tell: Was primarily a safety during a 37-game career at USC, but Colts view him as a possible NFL corner. He’s 6-2, 195 pounds. Recorded 164 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and 8 passes defensed. Served as team captain as a senior. Also a likely special teams contributor.

ROUND 5 (164 overall)

E.J Speed, LB, Tarleton State

About Speed: Played in 35 games and collected 231 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, 8 forced fumbles and 10 passes defensed. Appeared in 12 games as a senior and finished with 106 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks.

ROUND 6 (199 overall)

Gerri Green, DE, Mississippi State

About Green: Started 27 of 52 games at Mississippi State. Compiled 161 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 3 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles. Named a 2018 team captain. Started all 13 games as a senior and contributed 31 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

ROUND 7 (240 overall)

Jackson Barton, OT, Utah

About Barton: Started 29 of 53 games and appeared in every game after redshirting as a freshman. Selected first-team All-Pac-12 as a senior. Started final two seasons at left tackle.

ROUND 7 (246 overall in trade with Philadelphia)

Javon Patterson, C, Ole Miss

About Patterson: Finished career making 36 consecutive starts, including 12 as a senior at both guard spots. Started at left guard when team set school records for total offense (826 yards) and passing yards (517) against ULM.

