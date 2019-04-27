× Citizens help Greenfield Police make OWI arrest

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Citizens on I-70 helped the Greenfield Police Department make an OWI arrest this evening.

Around 4:45 p.m., authorities received several calls reporting a blue Ford Mustang driving erratically and well over the speed limit on I-70 eastbound near Greenfield. When Officer Andrew Pfaff pulled the car over near the 105 mile marker, the driver didn’t pull into the median and instead got out of the car.

This blocked traffic on I-70. Due to intoxication and a language barrier, the driver, who was alone in the car, wouldn’t listen to Pfaff. Several citizens assisted in holding the driver while the officer handcuffed him. The Mustang contained many empty alcoholic beverages.

The suspect, Roberto L. Hernandez-Portillio, has been charged with operating while intoxicated and operating while never receiving a license.