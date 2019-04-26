Celebrate hope with World Wish Day on Monday, April 29

Posted 1:54 pm, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 02:03PM, April 26, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind – April 29 is just another Monday for many, but for kids battling critical illnesses, it’s a day of hope: World Wish Day.

It recognizes the first wish granted back in 1980 that inspired the creation of Make-A-Wish.

Back in 1980, 7-year-old Chris Greicius of Arizona was battling cancer.  Greicius dreamed of being a police officer.  His wish came true on April 29 with the help of a few determined men.   Greicius passed a few days later on May 3.

For those who helped fulfill Grecicius’s wish, it became a mission to help other children just like him.  By November 1980, Make-A-Wish was given its tax-exempt status as a nonprofit.

Today, Make-A-Wish has grown to thousands of volunteers and grants 30,000 wishes globally every year.

“I’m a former wish kid. In 2007, I was granted a wish. My wish was to meet a huge rock star and it was life-changing for me,” said Joy Araujo of Indianapolis.

Araujo still feels the impacts of her wish to this day.

“My wish impacted me greatly, even today because I still suffer from depression. I just had my second kidney transplant. I did dialysis for four years prior to that, but I always had something to look back on. Something to say the world is a great place, people do care and great things still happen and my wish was one of those things.”

Click here if you’d like to learn more about World Wish Day.

Click here if you’d like to learn more about Make-A-Wish, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.