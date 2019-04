The next James Bond villain has a Hoosier connection.

Producers cast Oscar winner and University of Evansville grad Rami Malek to play Bond’s newest nemesis. Malek is a 2003 graduate of the University of Evansville.

The movie doesn’t have a name yet, but fans are referring to it as “Bond 25.”

Producers say they movie will be filmed in Jamaica, Norway, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

This will be Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond.