× Riley kids team up with Colts players for live NFL draft announcement on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – NFL players are known for being tough and resilient, just like the kids you’ll find at Riley Hospital for Children. Saturday, the Colts will select their fourth and fifth round picks of the NFL draft. However, this announcement will be a special one.

Standing up with Colts players live on TV in-front of thousands will be a few Riley Hospital patients.

Madison Moore is a warrior on the volleyball court.

“It’s the best feeling,” said Moore, “I have a passion for volleyball and you really get into the sport.”

She’s a fighter both on the court and off. At 16 years old she’s battling leukemia at Riley Hospital for Children. She’s had to miss out on many activities for about two years after being diagnosed with a very aggressive cancer called acute myeloid leukemia.

“I went through five rounds of chemo and a bone marrow transplant,” said Moore.

Moore received cells from a donor in 2018. Right now, Moore is on a winning streak, getting stronger by the day and currently cancer free.

“For a teenager in her time of life to be going through what she’s going through, she still wakes up with a smile on her face every day,” said Jodi Skiles, a stem cell transplant oncologist. “Madi is one of those kids where, it’s not only our job but our goal and our pleasure to get Madi back to Madi.”

Her smile, and winning attitude make her the perfect fit to help the Colts announce their fourth and fifth round picks for the draft this weekend. Moore, will be live on TV, standing tall next to the players, while the world watches.

“I can’t wait to just announce it and be on TV! It’s going to be so much fun I can’t wait,” said Moore.

A moment, she hopes she will inspire others, like 12-year-old Jha’vion Shelton.

“My favorite player is TY Hilton, Andrew Luck and Jack Doyle,” said Shelton.

Jha’vion was also selected to help the Colts announce their picks. He’s in end-stage renal failure. That diagnosis keeps him in the hemodialysis clinic three to four times a week. He hopes to be on the transplant list sometime this year.

“Not everybody gets the type of love they give,” said Shelton.

A long-time Colts fan, he’s looking forward to meeting the mascot, Blue.

“He forgot to throw me a shirt when I was at a game,” said Shelton, “It was around Christmas time I think. He was throwing presents and stuff and he missed me. I was like Blue!”

It’s an opportunity of a lifetime for two kids who deserve to be in the spotlight.

“You just got to keep pushing through,” said Moore.

The Colts will make their fourth and fifth round draft picks live from Riley Hospital on Saturday. It’s happening from noon until 4:00 p.m. Although this event in not open to the public, you can tune in and watch. It will air on NFL Network, NFL Now, and Colts.com