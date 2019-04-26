Rain is likely this weekend and for most of next week.

Two tornadoes were confirmed from Thursday evening’s severe storms and our active weather pattern will continue across central Indiana.

On the average April is our fourth wettest month. So far this month central Indiana has received 4-6″ of rain. The ground is saturated from recent rainfall and flooding has started. The ample rainfall is also adversely affecting activities related to the start of planting season.

The jet stream will push a  series of low pressure systems across the state and keep the frequent rains coming. After a sunny start another wave will move across the state and bring heavy rain late Saturday through early Sunday. Up to a half-inch of rain is likely during that time.

Skies will clear Sunday and we’ll another wave of rain with scattered t-storms developing Monday and rain will continue through Tuesday.

We will dry out during the day Tuesday before more rain moves in late Wednesday through Thursday.

Rain totals ranging from two to three inches are likely during this stretch of wet weather. With that much rain in the forecast, widespread flooding is expected next week into next weekend.

So far our tornado season is off to a fast start.

We’ve had almost five inches of rain this month.

More rain will develop early Saturday afternoon.

Heavy rain will spread across the entire region by late afternoon..

Winds will gust up to 25 miles per hour Saturday.

Heavy rain is likely Saturday evening.

Rain will end early Sunday with snow showers developing to our north.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely through Sunday morning.

Skies will clear Sunday afternoon.

