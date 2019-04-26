× President Trump, VP Pence speak at NRA convention in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are visiting Indianapolis this morning to address the National Rifle Association.

Pence will deliver remarks before Trump gives the keynote address at the NRA Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) Leadership Forum. This is the third straight year he’s delivered the keynote address at the forum.

The forum is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium.

Pence is expected to land at the airport at 10:05 a.m. Trump is expected to come in at 10:50 a.m.

Pence will deliver remarks to the NRA at 11:20 a.m. before Trump gives the keynote address at 11:25 a.m.

We will livestream those speeches in this post.

Drivers should expect road closures and delays throughout Indianapolis due to their arrival. Find more information about that here.

The NRA says it is excited to have President Trump at the event again.

“Donald Trump is the most enthusiastic supporter of the Second Amendment to occupy the Oval Office in our lifetimes. It is truly an honor to have President Trump address NRA members for the fifth consecutive year,” said Chris Cox, NRA-ILA Executive Director. “President Trump’s Supreme Court appointments ensure that the Second Amendment will be respected for generations to come. Our members are excited to hear him speak and thank him for his support for our Right to Keep and Bear Arms.”

You must have a ticket to the forum in order to see Trump and Pence speak. Green-level general admission tickets, which cost $10, are still available. You can purchase tickets here.

Due to the president’s attendance, the following items are prohibited from being taken into Lucas Oil Stadium: aerosols, ammunition, backpacks, bags larger than 18″x13″x7″, drones and other unmanned aircraft systems, firearms, glass, thermal, or metal containers, gun parts, holsters, magazines, etc., knives, laser pointers, mace/pepper spray, selfie sticks, signs, toy guns, umbrellas, weapons of any kind, and any other item determine to be potential safety hazards.

There is no storage available for firearms.