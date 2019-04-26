× Parke County deputies arrest man accused of throwing child out of moving car

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. – Parke County deputies arrested a man accused of throwing a child out of a moving car.

Deputies say they responded to a domestic situation in rural Parke County on Wednesday.

They spoke with a woman and a small child at the scene. The child reported being thrown from a moving car.

Deputies identified the suspect as William Norris. Police arrested him in Vigo County and took him to the Parke County Jail.

Prosecutors charged him with domestic battery, criminal confinement and leaving the scene of an accident.