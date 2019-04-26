× NWS confirms pair of tornadoes in Jennings County Thursday night

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind.– The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Jennings County Thursday night.

The NWS survey team found both tornadoes were preliminarily rated as EF1. One had a maximum speed of 100 mph, and the other was a max of 95 mph.

The first tornado was south of Vernon, and the second was in far northeast Jennings County, near Nebraska, Indiana.

NWS reported there were no injuries and the only damage from the second tornado was to trees.

Our survey team has determined the damage in Jennings County from last night south of Vernon was tornadic. The preliminary rating is EF1 with max speeds of 100 mph. #INwx — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) April 26, 2019