NWS confirms pair of tornadoes in Jennings County Thursday night
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind.– The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Jennings County Thursday night.
The NWS survey team found both tornadoes were preliminarily rated as EF1. One had a maximum speed of 100 mph, and the other was a max of 95 mph.
The first tornado was south of Vernon, and the second was in far northeast Jennings County, near Nebraska, Indiana.
NWS reported there were no injuries and the only damage from the second tornado was to trees.