Lawrence police in the spotlight with “Live PD”

LAWRENCE, IN—Lawrence police have gone Hollywood.

Last week the Lawrence Police Department became the latest department to join “Live PD,” the popular reality show that takes a behind the scenes look at the action of local police departments.

“ I think Live PD shows our citizens exactly what our officers do,” chief David Hofmann said.

While Hofmann says the cameras did take some getting used to, he adds that the experience is not far from what his officers experience every day.

“We’ve been wearing body cameras now for over two years, so they’re very used to having their actions, and reactions and the outcomes of their calls for service videotaped,” Hofmann said.

Patrolman Charlie Kingery says so far the experience has been pretty interesting.

“It’s a little awkward at first but it turned out to be a great experience…We kind of got to the point where we didn’t even think that they were there we just went about our business,” Kingery said.

Tom Cunningham, the supervising producer for Live PD says despite the show already having more than 200 episodes under its belt, each day following a police department is still an adrenaline rush.

You have to be ready at all times for anything to happen…As a general rule, you never know when something is going to happen,” Cunningham said.

Camera crews will follow Lawrence officers through the end of August. Chief Hofmann says so far, their presence has had a generally positive effect when it comes to officer interactions in the community.

“When people know they’re being videotaped, they offer less resistance, they treat officers better, they fight less, and overall it keeps people above board,” Hofmann said.

Live episodes of Live PD air on Friday and Saturday nights on A&E.