× Lafayette man facing child molestation charges

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – A Lafayette man was arrested on child molestation charges Thursday.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office says it began investigating 33-year-old Adam Lee Jones in September of 2018 after an initial complaint was received by the Department of Child Services regarding incidents that allegedly occurred in 2015.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jones and he was taken into custody on one felony count of child molesting where the defendant is at least 21 years of age, and four felony counts of child molesting, fondling or touching with a child under 14.

His bond was set at $20,000 cash and $200,000 surety.