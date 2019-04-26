Hit-and-run driver damages Danville’s iconic ‘Mayberry Car’

Posted 6:05 pm, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 06:13PM, April 26, 2019

DANVILLE, Ind. – An iconic car that sits outside Danville’s Mayberry Café was damaged by a hit-and-run driver at about 4:25 a.m. Friday.

The city’s police department says the damage to the “Mayberry Car” was reported by a passerby and after a thorough investigation, the suspected driver was located at about 9:45 a.m.

Photo Gallery

Police have identified the suspect as a 26-year-old woman from Coatesville, but officers aren’t releasing her name at this time. She’s being charged with leaving the scene of an accident, a class B misdemeanor.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to police.

