Heavy rain exiting but more rain this weekend

Heavy downpours caused flash flooding and strong wind knocked over trees Thursday night. The highest total I saw was in Muncie with more than two and a quarter inches just from this system! Indianapolis also got over a full inch of rain and much of that fell within a two hour window. The last round of rain is pushing through early Friday morning. This will be the last round of rain with dry weather arriving on the backside of this front. Friday will actually be an overall nice day with clouds exiting around lunchtime. Temperatures won't be the warmest we've seen this spring but still pretty close to normal. The wind will also be gusting up to 30mph. Futureview shows the rain exiting by lunchtime for those east of the city. Saturday will start off dry and pleasant but rain will develop in the afternoon. Another quarter of an inch of rain is possible so mud will just get worse. The showers will stick around for the first half of Saturday night but then we'll quiet down and dry up for Sunday. A very active beginning of next week is expected! Many rain chances in this forecast as we begin the month of May.