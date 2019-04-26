× Colts take cornerback Rock Ya-Sin with 34th pick

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts made their first selection of the 2019 NFL Draft, taking Temple cornerback Rock Ya-Sin in the second round with the 34th overall pick.

Ya-Sin played at Presbyterian College before playing one season at Temple as a graduate transfer. He had 47 tackles, 12 pass break-ups and two interceptions for the Owls.

The Colts did not pick in Thursday’s first round, trading the 26th overall pick to Washington for the 46th overall pick in today’s second round and the Redskins’ second-rounder in next year’s draft.

They also have the 59th overall in the second round and a single pick in the third round, the 89th overall.