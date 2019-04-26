Colts pick DE Ben Banogu with second pick

Posted 8:33 pm, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 08:37PM, April 26, 2019

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 22: Ben Banogu #15 of the TCU Horned Frogs pressures Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts picked TCU defensive end Ben Banogu in the second round with the 49th overall selection.

Banogu was a first-team all-Big 12 selection as a senior, with 8.5 sacks and 18 tackles for a loss.

The Colts had the 46th pick (acquired from Washington), but traded it to Cleveland for the 49th pick and a fifth round pick on Saturday (144th overall).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.