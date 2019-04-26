× Colts pick DE Ben Banogu with second pick

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts picked TCU defensive end Ben Banogu in the second round with the 49th overall selection.

Banogu was a first-team all-Big 12 selection as a senior, with 8.5 sacks and 18 tackles for a loss.

The Colts had the 46th pick (acquired from Washington), but traded it to Cleveland for the 49th pick and a fifth round pick on Saturday (144th overall).