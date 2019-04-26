× Colts find ‘perfect fit’ with Ohio State WR Parris Campbell

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Parris Campbell sat 175 miles to the East, at a B&B in Columbus, Ohio he had reserved for family and friends to enjoy Friday’s second round of the NFL Draft.

In his mind, there was no intrigue as the selections scrolled across the screen on the flat-screen TV.

Soon, his cell would come to life. The Indianapolis Colts would be on the other end.

“I honestly was not surprised,’’ Campbell said.

He and Colts’ officials had spent countless time together during the evaluation process, including at the NFL Scouting Combine.

When Indy invested the 59th overall pick in the swift wideout out of Ohio State, it hardly raised Campbell’s blood pressure.

“Just going back and forth with my agent, I was kind of hearing that it would be the Colts that would pull the trigger’’ he said. “I wasn’t really surprised.’’

The reason?

Fit.

By all appearances, Campbell brings intriguing possibilities to an Andrew Luck-led offense that was the NFL’s 7th-ranked unit last season.

He’s 6-1, 208 pounds.

He was timed in 4.31 in the 40-yard dash at the Combine, the fastest among receivers and third-fastest overall.

And he’s versatile.

“I played multiple positions at Ohio State,’’ Campbell said. “I found my home at H-back, slot receiver, but I was able to go outside, inside, even take handoffs in the backfield. It’s definitely something I’m used to.

“With a guy like Andrew Luck, toss the ball all around the field. He’s one of the greats in the NFL. I think it couldn’t be a more perfect fit.’’

Coach Frank Reich and coordinator Nick Sirianni are adept at mixing and match players and formations, probing for mismatches.

Campbell joins a receiving core that includes T.Y. Hilton, Devin Funchess, Chester Rogers and Deon Cain. And let’s not forget tight ends Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle, and running backs Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines.

Luck finished second in the NFL a year ago with 39 touchdown passes, and spread them among 13 different players, tying an NFL record.

“I think it gives us multiple weapons,’’ Campbell said. “It’s going to make defenses think a lot. They’re going to have to prepare the right way when they face us because we have so many weapons.

“I think it’s definitely going to be to our advantage just having so many different types of options. In the end, it’s going to make us better.’’

Campbell appeared in 48 games with 38 starts at Ohio State. He finished with 143 receptions, 1,768 yards and 15 touchdowns.

In 2018, Campbell set school records with 90 receptions for 1,063 yards and 12 TDs.