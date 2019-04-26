× Colts draft OSU WR Parris Campbell

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts took Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell with their third selection of the second round, the 59th pick overall.

Campbell was named first-team All-Big Ten his senior year, leading the Buckeyes with 90 catches for 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Colts have one more pick Friday night in the third round, the 89th selection overall.