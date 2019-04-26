ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 15: Parris Campbell #21 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs for a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs in the third quarter during The AdvoCare Showdown at AT&T Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Colts draft OSU WR Parris Campbell
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts took Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell with their third selection of the second round, the 59th pick overall.
Campbell was named first-team All-Big Ten his senior year, leading the Buckeyes with 90 catches for 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The Colts have one more pick Friday night in the third round, the 89th selection overall.