Accused killer of Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett set to plead guilty in case

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The man accused of shooting and killing Deputy Jacob Pickett in 2018 will plead guilty in the case.

The Boone County Prosecutor’s Office said Anthony Baumgardt has agreed to change his plea to guilty and will be sentenced on May 29 during a hearing.

“Since Baumgardt has not pled guilty and has not been sentenced, Prosecutor [Kent] Eastwood cannot make any further comment on this development,” the office said in a statement.

Baumgardt was set to go on trial next year after multiple delays. Charges against him include murder, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and carrying a handgun without a license. Prosecutors were seeking the death penalty.

Baumgardt is accused of killing Pickett during a pursuit in March 2018. Pickett and his K9 partner, Brik, chased after Baumgardt; investigators said Baumgardt opened fire, fatally wounding the deputy.

He told investigators he fired his gun because he “didn’t want to get bit by a dog.” Police shot and wounded Baumgardt to bring an end to the chase.

Baumgardt previously said he had “no remorse” for the shooting and told the press “I’m not sorry.” The trials of two other men involved in the incident are still pending.