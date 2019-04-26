58-year-old woman critically injured in Muncie apartment fire

Muncie apartment fire (Photo by Jon Black)

MUNCIE, Ind. – A 58-year-old woman is listed in critical but stable condition after being pulled from a burning apartment near downtown Muncie on Friday.

Fire officials say the woman made it near her front door in the 100 block of North Liberty Street before being rescued by firefighters.

The woman was then transported to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Firefighters call the incident a “very lucky” situation because of the quick response and timing of the fire.

Investigators believe the blaze started as a cooking fire. Nobody else was injured.

