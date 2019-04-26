13-year-old life-lined to Riley Hospital after off-road vehicle accident in Richmond

Posted 10:39 pm, April 26, 2019, by

File photo of DNR truck

RICHMONG, Ind. – A 13-year-old suffered a severe head injury in an off-road vehicle accident in Richmond on Friday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

DNR says the juvenile was a passenger on the ORV driven by a 15-year-old when he attempted to jump off for an unknown reason. In the process of jumping, officers say the teen fell.

Authorities were called to the scene in the area of 2400 South A Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. The juvenile was transported to Reid Health Hospital in Richmond before being life-lined to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis in critical condition.

DNR says neither operator nor the victim were wearing a helmet or proper safety equipment. Officers stress safe operation of ORVs and the use of proper protective equipment such as helmets.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.