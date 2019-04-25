× Woman pleads for return of engagement ring, necklace after truck broken into in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind.– A woman is hoping whoever stole her purse from her truck will return her engagement ring and necklace.

Lucy Miranda says someone broke the window of her truck, which was parked at St. Vincent Hospital in Carmel between 1:39-4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Two things she says she loves and values most out of her belongings, her engagement ring and a diamond necklace, were inside her purse.

She also had $320, debit and credit cards, insurance cards and more inside of it. She says the purse had been tucked underneath a seat.

She posted pictures of the jewelry online, hoping someone would recognize them or the suspect would find a way to return them.

“Please share this in hopes of maybe just maybe being able to get these two things back. I beg whoever stole my purse to please return these to me. No questions asked, i do not care about anything else,” she said in a Facebook post. “I will be calling all pawn shops with these pictures, purchased receipts & police report to make sure that you will not get a dime for something that means the world to me.”

Police confirmed a report had been filed and said no suspect information was available.

Anyone with information can call Carmel police at 317-571-2580. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS. You can also reach out to Miranda on Facebook.