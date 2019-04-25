Semi accident closes part of Johnson County road during Thursday morning rush hour

Posted 11:46 am, April 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:01PM, April 25, 2019

Semi accident in Johnson County along Rocklane Road

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Driver error is being investigated as a possible cause of an early Thursday morning semi cras in southeastern Johnson County. A semi traveling along Rocklane Road just west of Franklin Road around  5 a.m.  left the roadway and landed on its side in a ditch.

Officials have not officially determined what lead to the semi leaving the road.

The driver sustained only minor injuries while officials had to close a portion of Rocklane Road for about three hours to upright the semi.

