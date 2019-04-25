UPDATE: Police cancel Amber Alert for 17-year-old girl missing from New Albany

Posted 3:45 am, April 25, 2019, by , Updated at 04:25AM, April 25, 2019

File photo

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Police canceled a statewide Amber Alert for a teen girl missing from New Albany.

The Amber Alert for the 17-year-old girl was canceled less than an hour after it was issued.

Police initially said they believed she was in extreme danger. We reached out to the New Albany police chief’s office to see if she was found safe. We will update this story when we have that information.

We removed her name and picture from this story since she is a minor.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.