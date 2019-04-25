Police arrest student after gun, knife found on Anderson High School property

Posted 4:35 pm, April 25, 2019, by

Mason Shetterly

ANDERSON, Ind.– A student was arrested Thursday after police say he had a knife and handgun on Anderson High School property.

Mason Shetterly, 18, allegedly was telling other students Wednesday that he had a gun. Students reported his claims to school officials, who passed it along to police.

When an officer asked Shetterly about the gun, he allegedly admitted to having one in his car. The officer retrieved the gun and placed Shetterly under arrest. Police say a knife was also found.

The gun was said to be a small-caliber handgun that was unloaded. Police say there were no threats of violence from Shetterly.

Anderson Community Schools issued this statement:

Anderson Community Schools is confirming that a student was arrested this morning at the D26 career center for the possession of a weapon in their vehicle.

Our students did the right thing by notifying staff that we had a possible situation within the district. Officers immediately were involved and the student was detained and arrested.

I want to thank our students for doing the right thing and I want to thank our officers for ensuring the safety of our students by acting promptly to the possible threat.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.